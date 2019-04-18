Search for missing Bangi boy continues tomorrow

BANGI, April 17 — The search and rescue operation (SAR) for Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi, eight, who was reported missing after going out of his house in Bandar Seri Putra here on Monday, was postponed this evening.

The operation mounted by about 20 personnel of the Bangi Fire and Recue Department, the Civil Defence Forces (APM) and police which began at 5.40pm along Sungai Semenyih riverbank, was postponed at 7.30pm and will resume tomorrow.

Fire station head Rosman Majid said the search just now was along seven kilometres of Sungai Semenyih riverbank until the rubbish trap about one kilometre from the boy’s house.

“We have difficulties trying to use the department’s boat as the river was too shallow. We eventually joined APM in their boat,” he said when met at the incident location here today.

He said the search and rescue operation will continue tomorrow at 9am with the assistance of the department’s K9 unit (dog unit) and the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) to trace the boy at the location.

The search area will also be expanded tomorrow, he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported the boy was said to have come out of his house at about 8am on Monday to play with some of his friends. — Bernama