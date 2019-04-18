PAS Youth wants DAP reps to apologise for criticising party

State PAS youth chief Akmal Kamarudin speaks during the Perak state assembly, April 18, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 18 — Perak PAS youth chief Akmal Kamarudin today demanded an apology from two DAP assemblymen for criticising his party.

Akmal said Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin should apologise for illogically questioning PAS on why Kelantan has the highest number of HIV cases in the country when there are no cinemas in the state.

“What does the cinema ban have to do with HIV cases? The ban was brought up since the time of former PAS president Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

“It was also the time when PAS and DAP were in an alliance. Why didn’t they question the ban at that time?” he told reporters at the sidelines of the state assembly.

Previously, Malay Mail had reported Chong's displeasure at PAS over their excuse that opening cinemas would lead to social ills, which Chong said was unfounded and illogical.

“There is no proof that cinemas would cause the increase of social ills as the cinemas are allowed in all states in Malaysia except for Kelantan,” he said.

Chong said if indeed this was true, then he said the Kelantan government must explain why the state has the highest number of HIV cases in the country when there are no cinemas.

Meanwhile, Akmal said that Nga Kor Ming should apologise for his Taliban remark towards PAS and Umno’s partnership.

“The Aulong assemblyman (Nga) should apologise for his accusation against PAS and Umno which can invite political instability and damage the country’s harmony,” he said.

It was reported that Nga had on March 6 told members of the Chinese press that Malaysia could turn into a Taliban state if an Umno-PAS coalition was established.