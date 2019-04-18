Pahang has not increased water tariff since 1983, exco says

Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman said the state goverment had wanted to ensure that the domestic and industrial users could continue enjoying the clean water supply at the rate they could afford. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, April 18 — Pahang is among the few states which have not increased their water tariff for the longest time, with the last recorded in January 1983, according to State Basic Amenities, Public Delivery System and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman.

He said this was because the state government had wanted to ensure that the domestic and industrial users could continue enjoying the clean water supply at the rate they could afford.

“If possible, the state government wants to provide free water to the people... but at the same time we understand the need to increase the water tariff,” he said in reply to Young Syefura Otman (DAP-Ketari) at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Norol Azali said the federal government’s decision to resume the implementation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project would be another game changer for the east coast state, thus transforming the development landscape in Pahang.

“Cities and small towns that are in the ECRL route such as Mentakab, Maran, Gambang, Gebeng, Kuantan and Cherating will be the focus of rapid development thus enhancing the people’s standard of living.

“It will also lead to the opening of more commercial centres and new settlements,” he added. — Bernama