New Johor MB pays first visit to PM

Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal is pictured during a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Dr Sahruddin Jamal called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s office in Putrajaya this morning, his first visit here since becoming Johor mentri besar.

An aide to Dr Mahathir announced this on the prime minister’s personal Twitter account.

The aide also appended two photographs of the two leaders during the meeting.

Sahruddin was sworn in as Datuk Osman Sapian’s replacement on Sunday.

Officially, Osman resigned from the position but Pakatan Harapan sources previously said he was dropped for failing to conform to the party’s position on policy matters.

The matter initially raised concern about a possible disagreement between PH and the Johor palace but this subsided when Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar gave his royal assent to both Osman’s resignation and Sahruddin’s appointment.