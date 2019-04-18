Najib’s SRC trial to resume Monday

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International RM42 million trial will not be resuming tomorrow as initially scheduled, but will continue next Monday.

The High Court today allowed the adjournment after ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram made an oral application for the proceedings to be deferred as members of the prosecution team will be attending an important meeting tomorrow morning.

Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, who was also present, also informed High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that the meeting touched on the issue of the separation of power between the office of the AG and the public prosecutor.

“Even though attendance is not compulsory, it is encouraged,” he said in highlighting the importance of the meeting where a survey is expected to be conducted.

In March this year, law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong had announced that a working committee has been formed in the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prepare a report for the Cabinet’s consideration on the matter.

At present, the AG has two separate and distinct roles under the Federal Constitution as he was both public prosecutor and principal legal adviser to the government.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah also made a similar application, saying members of the defence team also have urgent meetings to attend and therefore did not object to the adjournment.

“We support that application and we are here from 8.30am [daily], with no time for other matters that require immediate attention. We thought Friday being off is a good idea,” he said.

Judge Mohd Nazlan then allowed both applications, which means the proceedings will resume on Monday, April 22.

Today is the fifth day of the trial, which was previously scheduled to run from April 15 to May 10.