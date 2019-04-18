Minister: Changes to old BN schemes not only skin deep

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall January 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT JALIL, April 18 — The Pakatan Harapan government was not simply rebranding programmes from the previous Barisan Nasional administration, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad insisted today.

The Shah Alam MP said these were also improved or overhauled, citing as an example the changes introduced before renaming the Federal Territories Affordable Housing Project (Rumawip) to the Residensi Wilayah affordable housing project.

“For example, the floor area is changed from 800-sq ft to 900-sq ft, the terms of the QLASSIC assessment requirement, as well as the quality control in construction.

“This is not just a change in name but there are differences in terms of how it is executed and such,” Khalid told a press conference after the handover event of an apartment unit to national athlete Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah here today.

Khalid was responding to BN’s allegations that the new administration was simply recycling its previous measures, the latest being the rebranding of National Permata Programme to “Genius”.

MORE TO COME