Man run over by train at Beaufort Station

BEAUFORT, April 18 — A man was killed when run over by a train at Kilometre 1.5 between the Beaufort Station and Tanjung Aru here today.

Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the police received a report on the incident at 5.10 am involving a man in his 20s, but could not ascertain his identity as no personal documents were found on him.

He said the train had left Beaufort Station at 5.02am and was heading to Tanjung Aru when the driver saw an object lying on the railway tracks and at a distance of 20 metres pulled the emergency brakes after realising the object was a person.

The victim sustained serious head injury and the body was sent to Beaufort Hospital for post mortem, he said in a statement today. — Bernama