Loke: Pakatan govt firm on corruption, even if it involves enforcers

Transport Minister Anthony Loke being briefed on the Senai International Airport’s operations during his working visit to Johor April 18, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Transportation Ministry

KULAI, April 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is firm in its stand against corruption in Putrajaya, including even enforcement staff, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said Putrajaya welcomes firm action from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against any civil servant, especially Road Transport Department (RTD) officers, that are involved with corruption.

“We know that such practices has long been heard of and there are [RTD] enforcement officers who are protecting truck operators.

“But to get evidence and to enforce the law requires careful investigation and planning from the MACC. However, we are confident on the agency’s ability to investigate and arrest,” said Loke during the launch of the Johor FedEx Station in Senai here.

He said this when commenting on the arrest of 31 individuals by the MACC yesterday for allegedly being involved in corruption. A total of 24 are Penang RTD enforcement officers, where the department come’s under the Transportation Ministry.

Loke said the ministry would give full cooperation with the MACC’s investigation in the matter.

At the same time, he also expressed confidence in the credibility of RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid in upholding the department and eradicating corrupt practices as he had served in the MACC before.

Yesterday, it was reported that the MACC detained 31 individuals including 23 personnel from the Penang RTD for allegedly protecting lorry drivers who flouted traffic laws in the state.

The operation saw the arrest of the 28 men and three women, aged between 31 and 54 years, to assist with investigations.

The Penang Magistrate’s Court was reported to have allowed MACC’s application to remand the suspects for seven days, which will end on April 23.