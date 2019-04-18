‘Let DBKL handle it,’ Khalid says on Ramadan bazaar dispute

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at Residensi Jalilmas Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil, April 18, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

BUKIT JALIL, April 18 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said today he will not meddle with issues under the purview of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), as he does not wish to micromanage.

Responding to the dispute between DBKL and Ramadan bazaar and night market traders, Khalid said he will leave it to the relevant authorities to resolve the issue.

“Micromanaging is not my style. We have the KL Mayor, the PPj president, and the Labuan Corporation chairman,” Khalid told a press conference here, referring to Putrajaya Corporation.

“I hand over the task and they execute it. I am not taking over their position and make the decisions on their behalf. As a minister, I make the policies.”

On the overlapping of lots for the Ramadan bazaar and night market along Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) and Jalan Masjid India, Khalid said the operators could lodge a report for the issue to be rectified.

“If there are any problems, they can raise it. If the KL mayor does not solve it, then they can come to me,” he said, in reference to Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan.

“But as far as I can see, things have been carried out well,” he added.

“The closure of Jalan TAR on Saturday and Sunday is also running smoothly. Things are moving as planned.”

Yesterday, representatives from 16 Ramadan bazaar and night market associations said they will not comply with the DBKL move to manage their stalls until proper guidelines are drawn up.

The move had led to several issues, including the overlapping of lots due to the online application introduced by DBKL.