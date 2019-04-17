Why blame Zambry for MAPS controversy? Saarani asks Keranji rep

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 — Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad today questioned the motive of Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin in linking the problems faced by Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) with former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Criticising Chong for his daily statements against Zambry, he said the government backbencher was wrong to blame the former mentri besar although he was Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) chairman when the project was initiated.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting here today that MAPS was developed by Animation Theme Park (ATP), a joint venture between Perak Corporation Berhad Development (PCBD) and Sanderson Design Group (M) Sdn Bhd.

Pointing out that PCBD was a special purpose vehicle for Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB), a public-listed company, the Kota Tampan assemblyman said while PKNP has a 51 per cent stake in PCB, it cannot be directly involved with PCB’s business dealings.

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin addresses the Perak state assembly in Ipoh April 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

He said PCB has its own chairman and board of directors and they were bound by the Securities Commission’s rules.

“If he (Chong) had any issues with how MAPS is run, he should have raised it in the PCB annual general meeting,” he said, reminding Chong that he also sits on the board of PCB.

Saarani warned that if Chong goes overboard on the matter, it will cause PCB’s shares to tumble.

“If the share prices fall, it is PKNP that will suffer,” he added.

Malay Mail previously reported that the cost of constructing and developing MAPS rose from RM390 million to RM607 million.

The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against MAPS for the cost overruns.