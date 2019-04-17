Three Malaysians hurt in Songkhla hotel fire still hospitalised

Sixteen people, including eight Malaysians, were injured after a hotel in Sadao in Songkhla province, southern Thailand caught fire on April 12. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

SONGKHLA, April 17 — Three Malaysians are still receiving treatment at the Hatyai Hospital following a fire incident at a hotel in Sadao, Songkhla, on Friday (April 12).

Songkhla Provincial Tourism Police chief Pol Col Dr Sannya Niampradit said the three victims aged between 61 and 54 which include a couple experienced suffocation due to the heavy smoke during the incident.

“All the victims are in stable condition and no longer require respiratory equipment.

“They are expected to be allowed back home within two days,” Dr Sannya told Bernama.

A total of 15 Malaysians was reportedly involved in the incident which occurred at 8.25am. — Bernama