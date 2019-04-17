‘Spanar Jaya’ gang bites the dust, snatch thief ‘toncet’s’ days numbered

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah in a statement April 17, 2019 said the trio were nabbed in a raid at a premises at the housing estate at 3.30am. — Reuters

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — The “Spanar Jaya” gang notorious for breaking into homes and shops and carjackings has been crippled with the arrest of three of its members in Taman Desaru Utama, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi near here today.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah in a statement here said the trio, aged 23 to 32, were nabbed in a raid at a premises at the housing estate at 3.30am.

He said the raiding team seized various tools and two motorcycles used for their criminal activities and also a plastic packet containing 1.5 grammes of syabu.

In Muar, Muar police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said police were zeroing in on an individual dubbed “Toncet” who committed snatch theft on April 13.

He said two of his accomplices were arrested in Rawang, Selangor on April 15 and that it was only a matter of time before “Toncet” was brought to book.

The incident where the trio snatched the handbag of a woman was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral. It shows the woman being dragged several metres when the suspects who were on motorcycles waylaid her. — Bernama