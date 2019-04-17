Putrajaya Hospital glass door still not fixed after thief ran through it

An 11-second closed circuit television (CCTV) recording shows the suspect running from other civilians towards the hospital’s main lobby before banging the door and shattering it. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The glass door at the Putrajaya Hospital lobby that broke on Monday after it was hit by a man trying to escape from the public after a failed attempt to steal a motorcycle, is yet to be repaired.

“Currently the door has not been repaired and it may take some time,” a hospital spokeswoman told Bernama.

An 11-second closed circuit television (CCTV) recording shows the suspect running from other civilians towards the hospital’s main lobby before banging the door and shattering it.

Putrajaya District Police chief ACP Rosly Hassan reportedly said the 28-year-old suspect from Machang, Kelantan, who was arrested the same day, had several criminal records related to vehicle theft, cheating and robbing.

“The door glass is actually quite thick, so maybe the suspect had hit it quite hard for it to break in one go,” said the spokeswoman, who also understood that the suspect was not injured when arrested by the police.

She said, however, it was an isolated incident, as the hospital was guarded by security personnel round the clock, with cooperation from auxiliary policemen. — Bernama