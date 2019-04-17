Public told to inform police if they plan to search for missing runner

Mohammad Ashraf Hassan went missing during the Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) 2019 event on March 23. — Picture via Facebook/Gopeng Ultra

GOPENG, April 17 — Members of the public and villagers of Kampung Pintu Padang here are advised to give notice to police if they intend to search for a runner who went missing during the Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) 2019 event on March 23.

Kampar OCPD Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said police were not trying to prevent the public from organising their own search but just wanted to ensure that nothing untoward happens in the course of such operations.

Some outside people and villagers have conducted voluntary search and rescue (SAR) operations for the missing runner, Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, but police were not informed of their activities.

“We have informed the public (of the need to report to police) and provided a book for them but none came forward to provide information.

“We want those participating in search efforts to stay safe without any untoward incidents,” he told reporters after a police engagement programme with villagers in Gopeng.

Meanwhile, Kampung Pintu Padang Village Community Management Council chairman Mohd Fairis Zabidi said some 30 people from Kampung Pintu Padang are continuing with their search for Mohammad Ashraf, better known as Acap.

“We are conducting the search from morning to afternoon in four groups of seven or eight each, and we will inform the Fire & Rescue Department and police if we come across any new leads.

Mohd Fairis said villagers welcomed the decision of the police to call off their 24-day search for Mohammad Ashraf today.

“Some elderly people who have been living here for a long time have asked for the search to be called off to enable villagers to undertake their own efforts to locate Mohammad Ashraf.

“When a search operation involves many individuals, it complicates and slows efforts to trace the victim,” he said. — Bernama