Police rope in K9 unit to locate missing Bangi boy

Eight-year-old Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi was first reported missing on Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BANGI, April 17 — The K9 sniffer dog unit is being used to track down eight-year-old Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi who has been reported missing since Monday.

Bernama found that the K9 Unit of the Malaysia Royal Police (PDRM) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport District Police Headquarters had started the search at noon today.

The search was based on information obtained so far from the boy’s mother Sainih Sunding and father Mohd Fauzi Abdul Ghafar.

It was started around the apartment building where Muhammad Zahiruddin, who was called Zahir, lived and continued to the retention pond and the banks of Sungai Semenyih.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a boy, eight, was reported missing after he left his home at Pangsapuri Seri Dahlia, Bandar Seri Putra, Bangi, here on Monday.

His mother, Sainih Sunding, 46, said the youngest of her five children did not go to school that day and went out to play with friends.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof confirmed receiving the report about the missing boy.

Meanwhile, Sainih said she was told that a woman taxi driver saw Zahirudddin in a public toilet in Bandar Tasik Selatan.

“I received information through Facebook that a woman taxi driver saw a child looking like Zahir in a public toilet in Bandar Tasik Selatan,” she told reporters.

She said the taxi driver did not suspect anything until she read about the missing boy.

“I do not know if the information is correct or not. I left home as early as 7am to look for my son around Bandar Seri Putra, taking a bus to Bandar Bukit Mahkota until Nilai, Negri Sembilan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fauzi, 45, said he had not stopped looking for his son in their housing area since Zahir went missing.

“I tell myself to keep searching even when I am tired we have also done special prayers so that Zahir is quickly found,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Bangi Fire and Rescue Department Chief Rosman Majid, the team from Selangor Bomba was already at Sungai Semenyih-Dengkil, about 300m from the family apartment building, and waiting for a boat from the Shah Alam station to be used in the search along the riverbank. — Bernama