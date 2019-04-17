Please come home, Seremban mum begs runaway daughters aged 13 and eight

SEREMBAN, April 17 — A mother worried about the safety of her two daughters who ran away from their house on Sunday is urging them to return home immediately.

Hasina Begum Hassan, 31, a Rohingya, said her daughters, Nurzahidah Zahid Hussain, 13, and Nurhidayah, eight, were believed to have run away from their rented house in Taman Hujur, here, and only realised they were missing when she returned home at 1.30pm.

“We had a misunderstanding and that was probably why they left.

“I only advised them as a mother and only want the best for my daughters. I have no other intention and love them dearly,” the mother of five said when met at her home.

Hasina said that a police report on their missing had also been lodged at the Sikamat Police Station on Monday.

“Today is the fourth day since they went missing, there have been search efforts around the Seremban area and all attempts at reaching out to family and friends have also proved futile.

“Come home to Mama, I promise not to scold you. I cannot lose you both. Don’t you miss mama?” asked a visibly upset Hasina.

She said that she had sent them messages but they did not respond, adding that she was now seeking public help to locate her daughters. Those who have information on the girls or their whereabouts, can call Hasina at 017-6141653.

Meanwhile, Seremban Deputy Police Chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak, when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

He said that investigations found that the two children had gone missing after they had been reprimanded by their mother for not cleaning up the house.

He said the girls left the house at 1.30pm carrying a school bag filled with clothes.

“The 31-year-old Rohingya woman complainant, a housewife, had reported about her missing daughters.

“The complainant had also searched around the area and contacted her relatives but her daughters were nowhere to be found,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the police had classified the matter as a “missing persons” case and efforts were being made to locate both sisters.

The 13-year-old has been described as thin and tall, while her younger sister is said to be short for her age and slightly stout. Both girls have tanned skin and wear the tudung (headscarf).

“Should anyone find the two girls, take them to the nearest police station. They can also contact the Investigating Officer of the case, SM Ahmad Fauzi at 06-6033222,” Mohd Rosli said. — Bernama