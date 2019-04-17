Perak investment up 60pc under Pakatan, exco says in assembly

Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said investment into Perak increased about RM1.144 billion after Pakatan Harapan came into power. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 — The Perak government recorded a total of RM1.886 billion worth in investments in manufacturing last year, the state assembly was told today.

Perak Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said investment into the state increased about RM1.144 billion after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the state administration last May after the 14th general election.

“From January to June last year, the state only recorded a total of RM371 million investments in the production sector. But after Pakatan Harapan came into power the investment increased about 60.6 per cent.

“The increased in the investment proves that investors are confident with the new government,” he said.

Nizar said out of the total amount of investments, RM949 million was sanctioned from the local investment while RM937 million was through foreign direct investment (FDI).

“Japan is the biggest contributor in FDI with a total investment of RM729 million and followed by China and Taiwan with RM106 million,” he said.

The Sungai Rapat assemblyman said that the industry based on rubber products recorded the highest investment with a total of RM972 million followed by palm methyl ester products with a total of RM253 million and non-metallic minerals based industry with a total of RM180 million.

He also noted that the Larut Matang and Selama district recorded the highest investment entry with RM937.4 million followed by Kinta and Manjung districts with RM428.6 million and RM253.6 million respectively.

Nizar also said that the state has sanctioned RM384 million in investments for the service sector last year.