Kelantan man who became deaf after being slapped by cop awarded more than RM100,000 in damages

Mohd Faizu Ramli reacts after he was awarded damages of RM112,040 by the Sessions Court in Kota Baru April 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, April 17 — A labourer who became deaf after being slapped by a policeman four years ago was today awarded damages of RM112,040 by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Mohd Rosly Muhammad Nawi made the order after allowing the suit by Mohd Faizu Ramli, 32.

Mohd Faizu, who became deaf due to an injury in the left ear, was awarded RM100,000 in exemplary damages, RM12,000 in general damages and RM40 in special damages, with interest of five per cent a year from the date of filing of the suit.

He had filed the suit on May 14 last year and named Lance Corporal Mohd Erman Ahmad, Tumpat district police chief and the government, as the first, second and third defendant, respectively.

In the suit, Mohd Faizu claimed that on April 17, 2015, he heard a loud noise at his father’s house and found that it was a police raid, and then approached Mohd Erman to ask the purpose of the raid.

Instead, he said the policeman accused him of wanting to obstruct the police from discharging their duty and slapped him on the left ear, causing his ear to bleed.

Met outside the court, Mohd Faizu said he was grateful to win the case and would use the money wisely for his family’s future.

“It has been four years, but my ears still hurt and I need to go for treatment from time to time,” he added.

Mohd Faizu ws represented by lawyer Shaharuddin Mohamad, while federal counsel Nik Nor Adila Zaidan appeared for the government. — Bernama