Johor state exco revamp by end of this week, says mentri besar

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 17 — The Johor state executive council (exco) is expected to be revamped by the end of this week, Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal said today.

He said the exco lineup is being fine-tuned.

“As I said, I will choose an exco that I am comfortable working with.

“Insya Allah (God willing), we will see the names (new list). I will announce later; we still need to look into it. Insya Allah, (the announcement will be made) a few days before next week,” he told reporters in Kota Iskandar here.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong state assemblyman, confirmed that no portfolios would be added to the existing 11, including the one held by the mentri besar.

He was responding to a question on whether any exco member would be dropped and new members added to the lineup.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that the new Johor state exco will see the exclusion of two exco members, namely Mazlan Bujang, the Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman, and Tan Hong Pin, who heads the Local Government, Science and Technology Committee.

Mazlan is the Puteri Wangsa state assemblyman from Bersatu and Tan, the Skudai assemblyman from the DAP.

Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as the 17th Johor mentri besar on Sunday. — Bernama