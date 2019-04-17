GOF battalions to have Tiger Platoon units

LAHAD DATU, April 17 — Every General Operations Force (GOF) battalion in the country, except for the 19th Battalion, will have one unit of the Tiger Platoon with them, said Federal Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“The Tiger Platoon is a unit specially trained by the special forces teams from Vat69 as well as the Special Action Unit aimed at ensuring the GOF will always be prepared to face any challenge or threats of violence and insurgency at any time,” he told reporters after closing the Sabah Brigade Tiger Platoon series 4/2019 basic course as well as the launching of the GOF Tiger Platoon logo here today.

Also present was Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander Datuk DCP Hazani Ghazali.

To ensure the GOF remained relevant and for future planning purposes, Acryl Sani said the concept of training and assignment of the Tiger Platoon unit would be expanded to infantry platoons as well.

At the event today, an officer and 36 personnel completed the basic course at the 17th GOF Battalion here. — Bernama