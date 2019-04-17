Ferry crewman drowns after falling overboard in Tioman

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — A ferry crew member drowned after he was believed to have fallen overboard in Pulau Tioman yesterday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Luqman Mat Nor, 21.

Mersing District Police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the victim’s body was found at Kuala Sungai Mersing at 1.35pm today.

“We received information about his disappearance at 9pm yesterday after the ferry’s captain realised that Luqman was not on board the ferry, which was on its way from the Mersing Shahbandar jetty to Tioman at about 5pm.

“A search and rescue operation was launched and we found his body this afternoon,” he said in a statement today, adding that body had been sent to the Mersing District Hospital for autopsy. — Bernama