Ex-spy chief’s CBT case to be heard February 3

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The High Court today fixed 15 days, from Feb 3 next year, to hear the case of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who is charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) of RM50.4 million belonging to the government.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the dates — Feb 3 to 7, Feb 10 to 14 and Feb 17 to 21, 2020 — when the case came up for case management today.

He also fixed this May 25 for further case management.

Earlier, Hasanah, 61, represented by lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, claimed trial to the charge after it was read out to her again today.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadhir Mohd Khairudin, who is prosecuting in the case, said he would be calling 15 to 20 witnesses.

Hasanah was charged in her capacity as a civil servant, with committing the offence at the office of the Director-General, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department, Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama