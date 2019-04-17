68 motorcycles destroyed in Bayan Lepas parking lot fire

Paya Terubong fire chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh (left) and some of his crew examine the motorcycles that were destroyed in the fire at the Taman Alor Vista Relau apartment in Bayan Lepas April 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Sixty-eight motorcycles at the parking area of the Taman Alor Vista Relau apartment in Bayan Lepas, near here, were destroyed in a fire today.

Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh said the station received an emergency call at 2.52am and despatched its first fire engine to the scene within 10 minutes.

“When we reached the scene, the fire was raging and some motorcycles had been destroyed.

“We brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to other vehicles parked nearby,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said prompt action by firemen had saved 300 to 400 motorcycles from going up in flames.

Forty motorcycles were totally destroyed and the rest had 50 per cent damage. Four cars parked there were also damaged by heat generated by the fire.

Muzamer said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

After the fire was put out at about 4am, the department set up a one-stop post-incident centre for the affected motorcycle owners to lodge reports.

One of the victims, Zulfadli Hishamudin, 35, said his Kawasaki Z800, bought for RM35,000 just three weeks ago, was destroyed in the fire.

“I learned of the fire at about 3 am and immediately went to the scene to check out my motorbike. I’m so sad that it was destroyed,” he said.

Another victim, Husni Abdul Wahab, 52, said a Honda and a Yamaha belonging to him and his son were also destroyed in the fire.

“I hope the authorities, especially the police, will investigate to establish if it was arson and, if so, we want legal action to be taken against the culprits,” he added. — Bernama