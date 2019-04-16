Police: Teens ran away because one was unhappy with mum

Natshatra Navinata (left) and Divyaa Munian had gone to a temple for prayers about 7pm but failed to return home on Sunday. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The reason two teenage girls went missing in Petaling Jaya yesterday was because one of them was unhappy with her mother.

The other teen is then believed to have accompanied her friend, who did not want to go home, until they were found by one of their aunts in Shah Alam.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the aunt found Natshatra Navinata,15, and Divyaa Munian, 16, at the Batu 3 KTM Komuter at about 2.30pm and took them to her home in Sungai Buloh before sending them to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 7.30pm.

“They ran away because one of them was not happy with her mother,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that police were still recording the girls’ statements and that they would be sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for medical evaluation.

The girls were reported missing since Sunday night after Divyaa was said to have booked a Grab ride to go home and Natshatra accompanied her to the lobby of her condominium in Jalan Gasing Indah,

However, the Grab ride was cancelled and the girls did not return home, causing their families to make police reports and asking the public for help through social media to locate them. — Bernama