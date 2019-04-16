Malay Mail

Najib stone-faced as RM42m trial breaks for recess

Published 57 minutes ago on 16 April 2019

By Terence Tang

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, April 16, 2019, as the court adjourns for lunch. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak exited the Court Complex here expressionless as the third day of his trial over the RM42 million linked to a former 1MDB unit broke for lunch.

Accompanied by aides, he briefly appeared troubled as he exited the building before recovering to give the awaiting press photographers a cheery look.

This quickly melted away as the Pekan MP walked towards a waiting dark car, although Najib turned to offer a smile before entering.

Najib is expected to be back at 2.30pm for the continuation of today’s hearing.

