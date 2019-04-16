Najib stone-faced as RM42m trial breaks for recess

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, April 16, 2019, as the court adjourns for lunch. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak exited the Court Complex here expressionless as the third day of his trial over the RM42 million linked to a former 1MDB unit broke for lunch.

Accompanied by aides, he briefly appeared troubled as he exited the building before recovering to give the awaiting press photographers a cheery look.

This quickly melted away as the Pekan MP walked towards a waiting dark car, although Najib turned to offer a smile before entering.

Najib is expected to be back at 2.30pm for the continuation of today’s hearing.