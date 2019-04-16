Najib arrives at court for SRC trial, with little fanfare

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Terence Tang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Dressed in a light grey suit with a matching striped tie, Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the court complex here at about 8.45am today for the third day of his trial on the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

He walked up the stairs to the courthouse lobby accompanied by a handful of aides to the clicking sounds from press cameras.

Like yesterday, he carried two books in hand. And like yesterday, the sympathisers and supporters that had turned up for his charging last year were notably absent.

MORE TO COME