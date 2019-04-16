Najib and Arul Kanda’s 1MDB audit report tampering trial set for November

Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Another trial involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the alleged tampering of the final audit report of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is set to start in November.

This time, the former prime minister won’t be sitting alone in the dock. Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy who is jointly charged with tampering will accompany Najib.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the trial dates to kick off from November 18 to 29 and continue from January 13 to 17, 2020.

The defence lawyers for both the accused did not object to the prosecution’s application for the joint trial.

Arul Kanda was represented by lawyer N. Sivanathan while Najib was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Najib was charged last December 12 with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to avoid any action against him.

The Pekan MP was charged in his capacity as a public officer, which was as the prime minister, with using the position to obtain gratification for himself, which was to evade disciplinary, civil or criminal action against him in connection with 1MDB, by ordering alterations to the 1MDB final audit report before it was finalised and tabled to the PAC, where he directly had interest in.

Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib in making amendments to the report to protect the Pekan MP from being subjected to disciplinary, civil or criminal action in connection with 1MDB, at the same place and time.

MORE TO COME