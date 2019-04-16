Have you seen this boy? Nur Alert sounded over missing eight-year-old

The police has asked for a National Urgent Response Alert broadcast to help find Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi. — Picture via social media

KAJANG, April 16 — An eight-year-old boy named Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi has gone missing after leaving his home at Pangsapuri Seri Dahlia, Bandar Seri Putra yesterday to play with friends.

“I realised he was missing after he couldn’t be found at the playground or anywhere in the neighbourhood after I came back from work,” said Sainih Sunding, 46, the boy’s mum who works as a cleaner.

She said her youngest child from a brood of five children skipped school and that neighbours spotted him at a shop in the afternoon and later playing with friends in the area.

“I am very worried about his safety because he has never not come home,” she said, adding he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue pants.

A police report was made at the Bangi police station early this morning with the family pleading for the public’s help for any information on the missing boy and to immediately contact the nearest police station.

Via a statement released a short time ago, Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff, said the police has asked for a National Urgent Response (Nur) Alert broadcast to help find the missing child.

“The Kajang district police headquarters control centre has also been notified to circulate details on the missing boy among police officers on patrol,” he said, adding it has been classified as a missing person case and that the investigation continues. — Bernama