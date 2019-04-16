Four fishermen feared missing in Port Klang found safe

Boats are pictured during sunset in Port Klang, July 21, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Four fishermen who were feared missing in Port Klang, near here on Sunday were found near the One Fathom Bank near the location yesterday evening.

Selangor Director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the four victims were found safe by a fishing boat from Pulau Ketam at the location concerned at about 5.30pm.

The four victims were siblings Mohd Faisol Romle, 38, and Muhammad Firdaus Romle, 25, and their friends, Mohd Amirul Adli Khairi, 25, and another identified as Nazaruddin.

In the incident at 11 am on Sunday, the four victims who were in a fiberglass boat were feared missing near the red and white buoy at the West Port, 0.3 nautical mile from south Tanjung Mahang, Port Klang.

According to Mohammad Rosli, the victims had gone out to sea since Sunday but their boat drifted to Pulau Ketam until the One Fathom Bank before being found by another fishing boat and towed to the Pulau Ketam jetty. — Bernama