Musa greets other Opposition members in the state assembly today. — Picture courtesy of Liaw Sin Kuang

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — After missing four previous Sabah assembly meetings, former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman made a surprise showing at today’s sitting here.

Musa, surrounded by a small entourage, arrived at the State Legislative Assembly Building at about 9.50am and walked in dressed in a dark suit before heading into the hall.

He took his seat among the decimated Opposition bench, next to Tambunan assemblyman Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, where he greeted some of them.

