DPM’s sister-in-law buried in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — Nooraini Ahmad, 65, sister-in-law to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who died yesterday, was buried at the Muslim cemetery in Cherok Tok Kun Bawah, near here today.

The wife of Marzhuki Ibrahim, younger brother of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Nooraini died in Medan, Indonesia yesterday following health complications before she was brought back for burial.

When met after the funeral rites held at the Cherok Tok Kun Mosque, Dr Wan Azizah told Bernama that Nooraini seemed well and did not seem to have any serious health issues before she died.

“She was a good person and we are all sad with her demise,” she said when she visited to Marzhuki’s home in Bukit Minyak, Seberang Perai, accompanied by Anwar.

Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar was also present to perform the final rites.

Meanwhile, Nooraini’s daughter, Mardiana Azzuany Marzhuki, 35, told Bernama that her two sisters had gone to Medan with their parents several days after celebrating Nooraini’s birthday on April 10.

“Prior to this, she seemed healthy until she complained of feeling unwell at about noon yesterday,” Mardiana, the third of Nooraini’s six children, said.

She said her mother’s body was brought back from Medan by flight and arrived at the Penang International Airport at about 5am today. — Bernama