Cops confirm husband, wife killed in murder-suicide in Penang

The police said the woman was likely smothered to death by her husband before he hanged himself. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TASEK GELUGOR, April 16 — The woman who was found dead in a room of their rented house at Jalan Pokok Machang here yesterday, is believed to have been killed by her husband, said Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He said based on the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) post-mortem report, the 27-year-old woman died after she was smothered with a soft material such as a towel or pillow, before her body was discovered at 9.20am.

“The woman is believed to have been dead for between 24 and 36 hours before the landlord found her body with a blanket right to her chest, on the bed. Her face was swollen and her mouth covered with a small white towel,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the body of the 31-year-old husband was found hanging with a saree from a beam in the same room and a post-mortem on him would be conducted at HSJ today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder but the motive of the incident is still under investigation,” he said without revealing the identity of the dead victims.

Noorzainy said that the man’s younger brother who had been living with the couple last saw his sister-in-law at 9.30pm on Saturday and his brother at 9pm the next day.

“The landlord had informed that throughout the couple’s one-month stay at the house he had seen the woman, a factory worker and her lorry attendant husband having arguments but they were not serious.

Noorzainy urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward to lodge a report to assist with investigations. — Bernama