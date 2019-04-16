Bukit Aman’s commercial crimes arm launches text, WhatsApp service for tip-offs

Information can be channeled to the service via 013-2111222, with prompt replies expected during its operation hours from 8am to 12am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) has launched the ‘Infoline’ service for the public to channel information to the department and increase its overall efficiency.

CCID director Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the service, which comes into effect today, was launched in tandem with the department’s aspirations to stay relevant with the current technological developments.

Mazlan said in a statement that the service would only operate via ordinary text messages or popular instant messaging app WhatsApp, and would not be able to receive voice calls.

“The service can be used to check status of reports lodged and its case developments, by providing a screenshot of the report and its number.

“The infoline will also act as a medium for the public to channel information, especially pertaining to syndicated crimes like Macau scams and bogus loan schemes directly to the police,” said the statement.

He said information must come through a mobile number registered with a local telecommunications company, and cannot be based on malice, contain baseless accusations or with intentions to attack the integrity of a person or organisation.

“Pranks will be not tolerated, where if there is evidence of false statements being conjured up, action will be taken,” he said.

Information can be channeled to the service via 013-2111222, with prompt replies expected during its operation hours from 8am to 12am.