23 Penang RTD officers nabbed over protection racket

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained 31 individuals including 23 personnel from the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) for allegedly protecting lorry drivers who flouted traffic laws in the state.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted confirmed the arrest of the 28 men and three women aged between 31 and 54 years to assist with investigations.

"This massive operation by the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya with the cooperation of the Penang MACC was carried out following intelligence gathering and surveillance over the past few months as well as through information from the public," he said.

All those detained will be brought to the Georgetown Magistrate's Court to obtain a remand order and the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, an MACC source said the RTD officers bearing ranks between Grade 19 and 32 were believed to have received monthly payments of between RM10,000 and RM32,000 as inducement for not taking action against the lorry drivers involved, and for leaking information on RTD operations before they were held.

He said the lorries concerned were supplied with special stickers prepared by tontos, so they could be easily identified and exempted from enforcement actions. — Bernama