What are you reading, Najib?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Unlike the first day of his trial, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived today at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex without much fanfare and a visible lack of supporters.

The Pekan MP, who is facing corruption charges involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and steel grey necktie but came alone with no family members or friends accompanying him.

General view before Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s arrival at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

But what caught the attention of attendees here were the books that accompanied Najib as he sat in the front row of the public gallery before his trial started.

Najib was seen reading Dunia Tanpa Tembok by Ayman Rashdan Wong, one of two books that he brought along with him.

The book is a collection of 50 articles by the writer on international geopolitics.

The second title is Jangan Selewengkan Ekonomi Malaysia by Kauthar Rozmal Khairul Azri and Najib Saahari.

Its synopsis claims to be a study on the national economic blame game played by both sides of the political divide.

Both books are by conservative publisher The Patriots.

Semalam reruai kami turut menerima kunjungan daripada @NajibRazak yang memborong buku-buku kami. pic.twitter.com/gugozKG2H3 — The Patriots (@thepatriotsasia) April 7, 2019

Najib, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Education Minister Maszlee Malik were seen recently purchasing and endorsing books by The Patriots.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

Earlier, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was seen arriving in a dark blue suit.

Unlike today, Najib was previously surrounded by supporters and the likes of Umno’s Datuk Lokman Adam and actress Ellie Suriaty Omar.

But today, only a deafening silence greeted the former prime minister as he faces the second day of his corruption trial.