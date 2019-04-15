Sabah targets industrial sector to contribute 35pc to GDP in 2030

KOTA KINABALU, April 15 — The Sabah state government is committed to developing the industrial sector with the aim of having it contribute 35 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2030.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said towards this end, the state government was implementing various initiatives, among which is, developing new industrial parks with a business model that is conducive to investments.

“Other than this, the state government will also enhance efforts to develop a better road network, while providing sufficient infrastructure and utilities,” he said in response to a question from Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP-Luyang) in the state assembly here today.

Madius, who is also the state Trade and Industry Minister, said efforts at promoting investment opportunities will also be improved, particularly in high value downstream activities in the oil and gas industry at SOGIP, woodworking at the furniture hub at Sandakan, as well as oil palm at Lahad Datu.

This is alongside the provision of a new industrial masterplan to outline the strategic action plan for a more effective coordinating mechanism towards implementation of the government’s industrial policy.

“The state government will also enhance further efforts to ensure the downstream processing not just generates income for the government in the form of taxes, but, also creates job opportunities and subsequently improve the standard of living of the people. — Bernama