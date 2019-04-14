Rantau campaign payment suspected cause of fracas at Pakatan ops room, says state police chief

The fight between Pakatan Harapan supporters at the operations room in Bandar Ekar, Rembau last night is believed to have been over campaign payments for the Rantau by-election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The fight between Pakatan Harapan supporters at the operations room in Bandar Ekar, Rembau last night is believed to have been over campaign payments for the Rantau by-election.

Utusan Malaysia reported acting Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop as saying investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive of the incident.

However, he said it is believed to have been due to dissatisfaction over the management of election payment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting. A 50-year old man lodged a police report in Kuala Lumpur at 12.12am, claiming to have been punched and choked during the incident,” he told a press conference at the Seremban police headquarters.

“The police received a report over the fight at 7.30pm and some 10 officers rushed to the scene to control the situation.

“The officers later accompanied PH candidate Dr S. Streram in leaving the area once things were under control,” he said.

The fight is understood to have broken out an hour before the results for the by-election was announced by the Election Commission.