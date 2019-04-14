PKR disciplinary committee will act against members who caused trouble in Rantau, says sec-gen

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the act by five individuals wearing PH T-shirts who allegedly stopped a police patrol car to search for evidence of voter fraud was ‘indefensible’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — PKR’s disciplinary committee will take action if it is proven that its members were involved in the altercation at Pakatan Harapan’s Rantau by-election operations room, and for allegedly harassing police officers during the polling period.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the act by five individuals wearing PH T-shirts who allegedly stopped a police patrol car to search for evidence of voter fraud was ‘indefensible’.

“Their behaviour was excessive and disturbed civil servants in their line of duty. PKR will immediately co-operate with the police in their investigation into this matter,” he said in a statement.

Saifuddin added appropriate disciplinary action will also be taken if the individuals are found to be a part of the party.

“We firmly reject any form of gangster culture or acts that violate the law,” he said.

Similarly PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzli said the party viewed the claims of misdeed during the by-election seriously.

“This includes claims that police vehicles were ransacked, as well as fights outside the Pakatan Harapan Main Operations Room,” he said in a statement.

Fahmi was referring to the fracas which broke out at Bandar Ekar in Rembau at 7.30pm yesterday, supposedly over monetary payments for the campaign.

“This matter will be brought to the attention of the disciplinary board for immediate investigation. Firm action will be taken against those who have found to be violating party ethics and discipline,” he said.

The incident involving the police occurred outside the voting centre in SJK(C) Chung Hua in Rantau, where five Pakatan Harapan election workers stopping a police multi-purpose vehicle, and demanded the boot be opened to investigate potential ballot stuffing and electoral fraud.

The incident was met with public outcry on social media, with Election Commission chairman chairman Azhar Azizan Harun slamming it as ‘gangsterish’.

Earlier this afternoon police confirmed two of the five individuals involved have been detained to facilitate investigations.