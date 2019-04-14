Man seriously hurt in knife attack by ex-brother-in-law

PEKAN, April 14 — A man sustained serious injuries on the stomach and hand after he was slashed by his former brother-in-law using a knife in an incident in Kampung Padang Buloh, yesterday night.

The victim’s mother was also injured, and later had to have stitches on the head and right hand, when she tried to save him in the incident at 10.30 pm.

Pekan District police chief, Supt Amran Sidek confirmed the incident saying effort to detect the suspect was underway.

‘‘The incident was witnessed by the victim’s 20-year-old brother who claimed the suspect started to attack his elder brother who was sitting behind their house.

‘‘Upon hearing his shouts, his mother rushed to check on her son only to be attacked by the suspect using a knife,’’ he said when contacted here today.

Amran said the suspect then escaped on a motorcycle leaving the bloodied victims.

Both the victims, whose ages were not known, were taken to the Pekan Hospital for treatment and the witness had lodged a police report on the same day, Amran added. — Bernama