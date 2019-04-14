Malay Mail

Focus on economy, Anwar, Pakatan leaders say after Rantau loss

Published 58 minutes ago on 14 April 2019

BY BOO SU-LYN

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan celebrates after winning the Rantau by-election, April 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) loss in the Rantau race underscores the need to focus on cost of living issues, PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and a few Pakatan leaders said.

Klang MP Charles Santiago and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief strategist Rais Hussin both also urged PH to improve communications.

“This loss is a reminder to the PH leadership to give the appropriate attention to public concerns about the economy and the cost of living,” Anwar said in a statement.

Santiago similarly said Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Rantau by-election showed a need to focus on the cost of living and workers’ wages.

Rais urged PH to set up a committee to monitor the delivery of PH’s 2018 election manifesto.

He also warned the ruling coalition about youth dissatisfaction, as BN purportedly won the youth vote in Rantau.

Acting Umno president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan retained Rantau, a multi-racial Negri Sembilan state seat he has held since 2004, with a majority of over 4,500 votes.

Mohamad’s convincing majority came even as BN reportedly lost the area at the federal level in the 14th general election last year.

