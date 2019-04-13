Tok Mat: Rantau victory a sign voters ‘fed up’ with Pakatan

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan with leaders from BN and PAS after winning the Rantau by-election April 13, 2019. — Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) acting chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the win in Rantau is a referendum against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration who have failed to provide clarity on where the country is heading.

Mohamad, who won the seat after garnering 10,397 votes, with a majority of 4,510 votes against his closest rival Dr S. Streram from PH, said the victory today is a clear indicator that people are “fed-up” with the ruling coalition.

Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, said the slanderous allegation against him by PH leaders in what he claimed was used as a tactic to smear his campaign had failed.

“In the race, there have been many personal allegations that were thrown against me. There were also many allegations thrown against Datuk Seri Najib Razak as if he was contesting as well.

“But people are fed up with such allegations. The country is currently facing many challenges, such as political instability and a worsening economy.

“The people want to hear how the government intends to steer the country,” he told reporters after he was announced as the winner by the Election Commission.

Mohamad said PH had also failed to address key economic concerns facing the country.

Prior to the official announcement, nearly 1,000 voters and supporters gathered at SJK(C) Bandar Sri Sendayan to show their support for Mohamad.

Also present to witness his victory was PAS Secretary General Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Najib, among others.

Mohamad attributed his win to the cooperation between BN and PAS and said the two parties have been successful in keeping their momentum following their success in the Semenyih and Cameron Highlands by-elections.

Mohamad said he was also surprised that he had won over youth votes.

He said the youths in Rantau have also grown tired of PH’s inability to fulfil their pledges.

When asked whether he is worried that the win in Rantau would spur their rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to be more aggressive in acquiring elected representatives from Umno, Mohamad dismissed such notions.

“Why would they want to jump ship? Umno is getting stronger. If I was an MP, I won’t do that,’’ he said.