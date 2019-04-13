Rantau by-election: BN leads by more than 2k votes

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan greets voters at a polling centre in Rantau April 13,2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

RANTAU, April 13 — Barisan Nasional acting chairman and its candidate for Rantau Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is leading the by-election race by almost 2,000 votes.

According to unofficial live results, Mohamad has obtained 4,080 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S. Streram at 1,939 votes from a total of 20,926 registered voters at the time of writing.

Mohamad also swept the police vote.

Earlier the Election Commission (EC) announced voter turnout at 74 per cent as of 4pm, or roughly 15,485 out of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Polling opened at 8am and closed at 5.30pm today.

The Rantau state constituency in Negri Sembilan, spread over 15,960.74 hectares, has 20,926 registered electors comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters.

It is a four-cornered contest in Rantau involving Mohamad, Malarvizhi, Dr S. Streram from Pakatan Harapan and one other independent candidate Mohd Nor Yasin.