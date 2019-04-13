Rantau voter turnout 26pc at 10am

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Rantau April 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― The Election Commission said a total of 26 per cent have voted in the Rantau by-election today, two hours after polling kicked off.

The Negri Sembilan state seat spread over 15,960.74 hectares, has 20,926 registered voters who have until 5.30pm today to cast their ballots.

Early voting for 113 voters from the security forces cast their ballots last Tuesday.

The four candidates standing for the by-election are former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, 63, from Barisan Nasional; Dr S. Streram, 60, from Pakatan Harapan; independents R. Malarvizhi, 51, a housewife; and Mohd Nor Yassin, 67, a former lecturer.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal by Mohamad to set aside an Election Court decision nullifying his victory in May last year.

Mohamad was declared a walkover winner when no challenger appeared, but Dr Streram later claimed he was barred from filing his candidacy at the nomination centre for the 14th general election.