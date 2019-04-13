Rantau voter turnout hits 55pc at 1pm

Voters arrive at a polling centre to cast their ballots in Rantau April 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 13 ― Voter turnout for the Rantau by-election was 55 per cent at 1pm today, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

The EC is also targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout overall for the by-election.

Early voting for 113 voters from the security forces cast their ballots last Tuesday.

The four candidates standing for the by-election are former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, 63, from Barisan Nasional; Dr S. Streram, 60, from Pakatan Harapan; independents R. Malarvizhi, 51, a housewife; and Mohd Nor Yassin, 67, a former lecturer.

Polling closes at 5.30pm today.