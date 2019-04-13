Possible reshuffle in Johor exco line-up with MB change, Osman says

Datuk Osman Sapian (second left) says the Johor executive council may undergo some changes besides having a new mentri besar. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — The Johor executive council may undergo some changes alongside a new mentri besar, incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government leader Datuk Osman Sapian today said.

The Kempas assemblyman said the Johor sultan wants certain conditions fulfilled for his consent to accepting a change in the mentri besar for the southern state.

“During my audience, Tuanku had also expressed certain conditions, including a reshuffle of the state executive councillors as part of an agreement to appoint a new mentri besar,” Osman told reporters after an audience with Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at the palace here this morning.

Osman said the sultan told him he will place certain conditions, when reporters asked about the possibility of the Ruler consenting to the resignation and a possible reshuffle of the state executive council.

“If Tuanku consents, there may be a change of the Johor mentri besar’s post as well as the ranks of the state executive councillors,” he said.

Osman is the 16th Johor mentri besar and is believed to have served the shortest period of less than 11 months after taking his oath of office on May 12 last year after PH’s victory in the 14th general election.

He had tendered his resignation to party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday, but the Johor sultan later said he has not accepted the resignation and wants Osman to continue in that role for the time being.

Osman is due back at the Istana Pasir Pelangi at 6.30pm today for a second audience with the sultan for a decision on his state government leadership.