Police: Voting at Rantau by-election under control

Police officera stand guard outside the polling centre in SJKC Chung Hua in Rantau April 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 13 — Voting at 14 polling stations for the Rantau state by-election is under control as at 1pm today, said Seremban deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak.

He said even though there were shouting matches between supporters of the contesting parties, there were no untoward incidents.

“Polling proceeded smoothly and peacefully and as at 1pm, there were no police reports of squabbles,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, a Bernama observation found traffic was still slow moving at the main roads leading to Rantau town while the weather was fair.

The Rantau by-election today saw a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who was the former Mentri Besar of Negeri Sembilan and two independent candidates comprising housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama