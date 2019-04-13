Police foil attempt to smuggle out drugs via courier

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 13 — The police have thwarted an attempt by a man to smuggle various types of drugs via courier to Japan on Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said workers at the courier company in Taman Inderawasih, Perai here spotted the suspicious package sent by the 27-year-old man to his friend in Japan before alerted the police.

“Upon checking, the police found three aluminium foils containing 9.2 grammes of methamphetamine, 12.8 grammes of ketamin and 20.5 grammes Erimin 5 pills worth nearly RM4,000,” he said here today.

He said based on the sender’s information on the package, the police managed to track the man before detaining him at Jalan Kompleks Perniagaan Utama, Lebuhraya Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar, Kedah on Thursday.

“The police seized house keys and documents on the parcel from the suspect,” he said.

Following the arrest, Nik Ros Azhan said the police raided the man’s house at Taman Setia, Alor Setar and seized two aluminium foils containing seven Erimin 5 pills.

He said the police also found a fake Smith & Wesson pistol, fake bullets, 50 air gun pellets and four boxes each containing five gas cartridges.

“The suspect confessed to being supplied by two men at Jalan Pegawai, Alor Setar, Kedah and Queensbay area in Bayan Lepas near here,” he said. — Bernama