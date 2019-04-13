Pakatan hopeful Dr Streram hopes for Rantau win as special wedding anniversary gift

Pakatan candidate Dr S. Streram casts his vote at a polling centre in Rantau April 13,2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

RANTAU, April 13 ― On the day of his 34th wedding anniversary today, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram wants nothing more than a win in Rantau.

The trained anaesthetist who is married to X-ray specialist doctor Puspha Ghandi Ramanathan said becoming the Negri Sembilan state constituency’s elected representative would be a gift.

“Today has been a day I've been waiting for for a long time,” Dr Streram told reporters after casting his vote at SJK (T) Rantau here shortly after arriving at 8.27am.

“If I win it'll be the best present for me and my family as I've been yearning to represent the people for a long time as their elected representative,” he added.

Dr Streram said his lucky number is four and was upbeat of a victory, pointing out that he is listed as the fourth candidate on the ballot paper.

“I was born on the fourth, my number on the ballot is four and today the 13th if added up is four as well,” he said, and explained that the number one and three that make up today’s date equals four.

“As for my chances I feel confident. Now it's up to the voters. As far as my wife is concerned she always wants me to serve the people.”

When asked what will be the first mission he undertakes if he wins he said: “Thank the people.

“The first thing I'll do is go to the areas we visited and thank them for their trust.

“Next will be to bring Rantau out of the 61 years of its former rule. This is a big mission for me.

“I want to implement all the things we've been talking about like the health care, transport, housing and job opportunities. This will be done in stages.”

Dr Streram is up against Barisan Nasional's Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and independent candidates R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yasin for the Rantau state seat.

A total of 14 voting centres with 53 streams will be open from 8am till 5.30pm today.