Johor secretary says sultan accepts Osman’s resignation, new MB by tomorrow

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has accepted Datuk Osman Sapian resignation as mentri besar. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has consented to Datuk Osman Sapian resignation as mentri besar, state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said today.

The sultan’s consent paves the way for a new mentri besar to be appointed to succeed Osman by tomorrow.

“Upon the appointment of His Majesty, the Sultan of Johor has also consented to appoint a new menteri besar and a ceremony for the handing over of the Letter of Declaration of the Appointment of the Johor Mentri Besar will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 9.30am at the Balai Mengadap of the Istana Bukit Serene,” Azmi said in a statement.

Earlier today, Osman had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim in Istana Pasir Pelangi at 9am.

MORE TO COME