Fourteen NGOs lodge police reports over Facebook account insulting Agong

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Fourteen non-government organisations (NGO) have lodged a police report against the owner of the Facebook account ‘Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka’ for uploading a status insulting and scorning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ikatan Rakyat Ihsan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM) president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay, representing the other NGOs, said they wanted the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission to immediately investigate the owner of the Facebook account.

“This matter cannot be viewed lightly and the authorities concerned must promptly take action.

“IRIMM wants the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission to act promptly so that the offender is charged in court and punished accordingly,” he told a media conference after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Gerakan Memartabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN), chairman Major (R) Razali Zakaria, who was also present at the media conference, said that the action of the Facebook account holder was very rude towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who is also head of Islam. — Bernama